Speech to Text for MISSING 11-YEAR-OLD DEKALB COUNTY GIRL FOUND DEAD

new details at six. today searchers found the body of a missing 11- year- old dekalb county girl. late today ... we learned those searchers found amberly barnett dead this morning. she'd been missing since last night. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the dekalb county sheriff's office in fort payne with the latest. sierra. greg, i'm here on county road 822. this is where deputies came last night after getting a report of a missing girl. deputies started searching in dekalb county. that search extended into cherokee county ... and into part of georgia. eleven hours later ... at 630 this morning ... amberly barnett was found dead. right now investigators say they're working hard to learn more. at todays second news conference---sheriff nick welden talked about that effort to uncover more answers. welden "my heart is shattered this day here in dekalb co alabama. we will move forward and good lord willing we will have those answers needed and deserved." sheriff welden didn't take any questions at the news conference. reporting live in dekalb county, sierra phillips, waay 31