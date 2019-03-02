Speech to Text for Plainview wins in thrilling fashion over Westminster Christian

legacy arena packed today with fans wanting to see their team win, for 3a if you want action they give you action get that out of here!!!!! auston leslie four blocks on the day... the senior is a threat on offense too for plainview.. "h'es the best player in alabama" plainview coach robi corker says if leslie gets 30... plainview loses.. leslie got 24... lets see how it ended... tie game at 52 with 30 seconds to go.. time runing out. plainview draws up this play, cayden millican executes,two years in a row he gets the final shot, plainview wins 54-52... "sound about making shot" a heart breaker for the wildcats, but the bears go back to back!! "i drew that play up sunday got it from belmont" "he got that play from belmont, or youtube, something." corker says this group of seniors has prepared game winning moments since 7th grade. "they'll be legends for a long time." pisgah senior annie hughes described the 3a girls championship as a football game. montgomery academy made it tough on the defending champs, in the end, a few free throws soared the eagles over montgomery academy 46-41. "i got nothing, it was hard." with a crowd chanting air ball, and montgomery academy trying to throw the auburn commit off her game, hughes kept her composure finishing with 24 points she says her coach and teammates keep her sound in an arena full of noise. "i've got this one before, you can dribble, you're about to go play at auburn, whenever i'm flustered of whatever he's constantly there to remind me, i can do it." pisgah brings it home two years in a row. coach cary ellison says this one is for the community. "for my parents who get to see this again, for these kids for their parents who work so hard to let them do what they do, so super excited." lauren