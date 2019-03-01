Speech to Text for Space and Rocket Center practices for world record

honor of the 50th anniversary of apollo 11 - the space and rocket center is trying to make some history of its own. they'll try to set a world record by launching 5 thousand model rockets at once! we caught up with them today as they held a practice round... <3...2....1... "it was really loud and it was so cool." 7 year old todd was one of dozens of spectators friday as the space and rocket center tested its model rockets. right now, we are four months away from the attempt at the world record. but organizers are taking every possible step to make sure they get their mission accomplished this july. "we want to underscore why we are the rocket city and that's a pretty great way to do it." the tourist attraction has events planned throughout the year to honor the historic moon landing. "hopefully,folks will asks us why are we doing this and we can tell our story about honoring the past and inspiring the future." from test launches to opening a new state-of-the-art planetarium and repainting the iconic 400 foot saturn rocket next to 565... the rocket center is rolling out the welcome mat for the thousands of visitors expected to come. the apollo 11 anniversary is one reason huntsville was selected by the new york times ... as one of the top cities in the world to visit this year! sebastian modak is the traveler for the new york times and came to huntsville for friday's test launch. he says there's more here, than just rockets. "start with rockets and then expand from there." "there's so much more to any city, and it's fun exploring that. it feels like a city that's growing and moving fast." > the official anniversary of the apollo 11 mission is in july. waay 31 is planning a series of events to mark the occasion. look for special content on our website in the coming months. we'll also bring you live coverage of events the week of the anniversary, including a re-broadcast at the exact time of the launch, landing and