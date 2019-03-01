Speech to Text for Keel Mountain parents thankful for gas cards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parents on keel mountain are grateful for the financial assistance coming their way to help pay for gas while they drive the long way around keel mountain road which is closed due to flood damage... the madison county school system is also creating a new bus stop at cedar point church of christ. students 6:45 in the morning and dropped off at 3 and 4:30 - depending on if they're elementary or high school students... waay 31's kody fisher is live at keel mountain after find out some parents still have concerns right now... it takes some parents who live on keel mountain roughly 30 minutes to get their kids to school... before... it took them around 10 minutes... the difference is all because the north side of keel mountain is closed... so they have use keel hollow road on the south side... nats: unwinding from the week with some play time is how the herwig family spends their friday nights... having keel mountain road and blowing cave road closed this week has caused more stress... for several reasons... including spending more money on gas... which is why they're thankful for the weekly $25 dollar gas cards.. they say they're not alone... james herwig/parent of student "there are a lot of people who would be willing to accept the card." nats: the executive director of the care center in new hope... which is one organization supplying the cards... says there is no financial qualifier for parents to get the cards... andrea bridges/care center executive director "all we're asking is the children be in attendance in school every day and we're also monitoring tardiness as well." herwig says that might be difficult... because of the dangers of the only road leading off keel mountain now... james herwig/parent of student "all it's going to take is a foggy morning, or a minor accident and no one will be able to qualify." which is why he would like to see madison county schools create more options for kids... james herwig/parent of student "public school based curriculum, home school, supplemented with a couple of days at school." the district tells me they think the gas cards and added bus stop is the best solution... but are open to ideas like the one herwig has... nats: in the mean time... the herwigs say the financial help for parents showcase the caring nature of the surrounding area... james herwig/parent of student "this is just another of a long list of examples where the community has come together to serve the greater good of the people here on the mountain." according to the care center in new hope... they'll continue to look out for the community of keel mountain by supplying the gas cards for the entire time keel mountain road is closed for repairs... which could be two months or more... reporting in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news... also - today the school district sent paperwork home for parents to sign up for the gas cards. for more information on the plan, go to waay