Speech to Text for Man Tries to Hurt Mom With Bomb

we are learning more about a jackson county man accused of trying to harm his mom, with a bomb. today waay31s sierra phillips talked to roger johnson's mother to find out just what happened, leading up to wednesday's explosion. me "it all happened righ there on county road 527 in woodville. i knocked on every door on this road and neighbors tell me right now they're shocked this happened in their backyard" one neighbor told me she saw deputies in johnson's front yard, and assumed they were there on a drug call. another told me she heard a noise, but assumed it was the weather. deputies say when they were called to the house they found roger johnson in the shed on the property. when they walked into the shed there was a small explosion. no one was hurt, but investigators tell me it could have become dangerous, and fast. harnen "fortunately the propane tank was not on or it would've been a very big disaster." johnson's mother tells another story---she didn't want to go on camera either, but told me her son wasn't trying to hurt anyone. she said he was trying to get what he wanted, and the events were brought on by drug use and mental illness. "johnson is in jackson county jail tonight, bond has not been set. in woodville, sierra phillips, waay31 news"