Speech to Text for Volunteers Helping Muscle Shoals

people they knew and complete strangers. you can see the water in this neighborhood still has a ways to go before it's gone. everyone telling me they know their community is in need--and they want to do anything they can to help. casey hagel is a pastor at a local church. he told me he's had people volunteering with him in nathan estates. they've torn out drywall..ripped up carpet and floors. also helping carry furniture or anything that can be salvaged out of these flooded homes. hagel told me his crew is trying to help anyone they can because not all the people impacted have been able to get off work and clean up their home. "we ran into a lady today. who was probably at her witt's end. her husband is having to work out of town and just a tough situation. she doesn't even know where to turn." and told me they put that woman in touch with contractors--and did anything they could to help her. one volunteer told me he took his 10 days he had to help clean up -- but it's not about him. he said it's about the people who've lost their belongings. all of these volunteer groups told me they plan on being out here to help as long as possible.. and anyone who wants to help with the clean-up can show up with some gloves and they'll put you to work. live in muscle shoals sm waay 31 news.