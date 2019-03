Speech to Text for Search for missing teen put on hold

tonight marks one week since a dekalb county teen went missing near "buck's pocket state park." crews had to put that search on hold again today, because the water is too unsafe. as waay 31's sierra phillips reports, koy spears' mom and friends are holding out hope, he'll make it home. spears - "koy, i will find you baby, i will most definitely find him." right now, as they wait for the search to start back up again , family and friends are praying for koy spears to come home. stephens- "i miss koy. i miss him a lot, and i want him to come home really bad" standup "right now the search is suspended and i want to take a step out of your way so you can see why that is. the current is too strong and theres just too much water, deputies say to continue the search for now" satterfield - "i don't want anyone to get hurt trying to but when the water goes down i expect them to find him" wednesday - deputies told me they found a car submerged in the water. it's been too dangerous to pull it out. koy and two friends were in a jeep last friday when raging waters swept them away. the friends were rescued, clinging to a tree. they believe koy was in the jeep, which ultimately sank. koy's mother tells me she wants less focus on the water and more on the woods surrounding it. spears "he could be in those woods. and those woods have not been scoured. everyone is so focused so much on this jeep and this water" for now- its a waiting game. satterfield "its been a week today and it feels like its been a lot longer" deputies say once the water goes down to a safe level they'll pick up the search again. in dekalb county sierra phillips waay31 news right now - state troopers are posted at buck's pocket state park, and