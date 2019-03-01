Speech to Text for EMA Urging People With Damage to Report It

the morgan county emergency management agency is requesting a local state of emergency to help with flood damage we've seen in the last week and a half. the morgan countyemergen cy management agency is urging people who live in the county to inspect their home for water damage and report it to them. they will send the information to the federal emergency management agency to hopefully qualify for disaster relief funds. they are also warning people-- to be prepared with the possible storm coming our way this weekend be aware of your surroundings, and be aware of standing water in your area. all it takes is 6 inches of rushing water to knock you off your feet and it doesn't seem like a lot, but that's all it takes. officials say if you cannot place sand bags around your home -- take your belongings to higher ground and evacuate if necessary . this afternoon -- highway 231 south on brindlee mountain in