Dillard Found Not Guilty

Waay 31 learns that Timothy Staggs and Chip Dillard were found not guilty.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom minutes ago. these 2 men -- timothy staggs and chip dillard -- were found not guilty of human trafficking! however -- a court official told us there are still other pending charges against the 2. the attorney general's office told us the 2 had a least 6 victims. one victim testified both men tried to demand sex as payment for drugs and legal assistance... the 2
