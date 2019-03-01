Speech to Text for No Set Date for Ditto Landing Cleanup

ditto landing and the greenways are still flooded...and mounds of trash are starting to show up as the water recedes. and cleanup won't be easy. waay 31's casey albritton shows us just how bad it is, and the plan to clean it up. i'm standing here in between ditto landing and aldridge creek greenway where you can see litter and debris is everywhere around me. wood, paper and cans are everywhere. i learned today the debris is coming from the woods, run-off from the roads, and from the tennessee river. terry walker/ local resident "we go there for the fireworks, especially on the fourth of july like that. we go there....put a boat in every now and then." terry walker visits ditto landing often...and says ever since it flooded last week, it's not a pretty sight. terry walker/ local resident "and to see it flood up like that, it's just a disaster." terry and his friend tim lanier have been spending time picking up the debris and garbage. terry walker/ local resident "trees, paper, to boxes, to tubs...you know a little bit of everything." tim lanier/ local resident "it's everywhere...the whole tree line...i won't even go into some of the stuff that i've picked up. it's ridiculous." ditto landing staff says it's putting together a clean-up day for the landing and greenways. brandi quick/ executive director "there will be trash that can be picked up by families...there's going to be some bottles, some paper, and just your general trash that you would expect. and then there is going to be larger debris that needs to pick up." the clean-up will require a lot of manpower... something terry and tim say they will volunteer for. terry walker/ local resident "probably me and my wife will go and sponsor and try to help clean up, you know." tim lanier/ local resident "it's too pretty of a place to have garbage everywhere." there's no exact date for when the cleanup will be.... everyone's waiting for the water to get lower. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news. the executive director of ditto landing told waay 31 that the city will provide some equipment to help remove large debris.