Speech to Text for Cajun Army in the Shoals to Help Clean Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon muscle shoals public works is out here with crews redirecting traffic and making sure people don't drive on this flooded street. they've been pumping water out for the past week-- and they still have days to go. volunteers i talked to today told me they're here to help people in the community clean-up their homes. some people i talked to told me they were too emotional to go on camera because they've lost so much of their belongings.. and since many people out here do not have flood insurance they're relying on volunteers to help. the cajun army told me it sends volunteers to help in disaster relief--and one firefighter who i talked to told me he's done volunteer work like this before...but doing it in his hometown very different. it kind of hits home when it's in your backyard. this is literally a lot of our backyard. we came and the first people...people i've talked to they just want help. i can't imagine coming home to my house i worked hard for whole life for and it being underwater. the cajun army told me it's ready to tear out walls destroyed by floodwaters...a nd help homeowners repair their homes in anyway. and they're help is completely free. if you're not impacted by the floodwaters and want to help out at anytime they're meeting at the tuscumbia fire department at 8 a-m each morning. and told me to bring your hammers and shovels. live in muscle shoals waay 31 news. we've all hard of the cajun navy and how they formed after hurricane katrina to help save people stranded .. but the cajun army is a group that takes a more "boots on the ground" approach to disaster recovery.. canjun army volunteers gut homes as well as provide debris removal form the homes to the curb for free! their goal is to help families get on the road to recovery after flooder or other disasters...