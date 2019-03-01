Speech to Text for LawCall: Waivers and Kids

rainy. >> sharon doviet: going to rain all day tomorrow. >> tommy siniard: i hope spring is eternal. >> sharon doviet: so many activities that kids can do and they make parents sign waivers. if you sign that and your child gets hurt, is that enforceable? does that stand up. >> tommy siniard: you are not your child. your child has a bundle of sticks for legal rights that are theirs. and they cannot be shucked indiscriminately. if your child is 18 years old or younger, or guyably a wire err waiver is not binding on that child for the negligence of the company. there is assumption of the risk in children old enough to understand that they are assuming the risk. that is at least a jury charge that the judge will give a jury in some cases, but by and large you cannot waive a child's right to be injured by the negligence of another party. >> sharon doviet: so they may get hurt, but as long as the company was doing everything they were supposed to, that's a different