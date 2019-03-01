Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Opioid Addiction in Babies

Huntsville Hospital's new plan to help opioid addicted babies.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 3:21 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events