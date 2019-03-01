Speech to Text for Announcement on Alabama's Infrastructure Plan

happening today -- governor kay ivey will once again address the public about her rebuild alabama infrastructure plan. huntsville mayor tommy battle-- along with other supporters of her plan will attend the event. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning to break down the governor's plan. rodneya? alyssa-- the gas tax in alabama hasn't increased since 1992 -- but if governor kay ivey gets her way-- over the next three years the gas tax will increase by 10 cents. and this morning-- her plan is getting mixed reaction. vo today-- the association of county commissions of alabama will talk about an infrastructure report that revels the current future condition of county infrastructure. the report includes data collected from all 67 counties in alabama last november. this comes after governor kay ivey announced her plan to roll out a new gas tax on wednesday. 80 percent of alabama's transportation funding comes from combined fuel tax revenue-- and the governor's plan calls for the money from the tax to go towards repairing roads across the state. while some drivers support the tax and think the 10 cent increase will be helpful-- others aren't so sure. "i'd prefer to have good, safe roads without big potholes and chunks out of them, so i'm in favor of it." mayor tommy battle gave his support for the plan telling a local radio show-- he supports some of the proceeds from the gas tax being used to fund the port of mobile expansion. he said helping mobile helps huntsville especially with mazda-toyota coming to town.