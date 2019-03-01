Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

2 In Custody And A Third On The Run After Chase

2 In Custody And A Third On The Run After Chase

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 7:51 AM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for 2 In Custody And A Third On The Run After Chase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news waay 31 has been following all morning long. huntsville and decatur police both involved in an overnight high speed chase involving a stolen car. you're looking at a map of sparkman drive in huntsville....that's where police were able to stop the vehicle. that's where we find waay 31's steven dilsizen , he's live on the scene right now where the chase came to an end. steven.
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events