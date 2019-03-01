Clear
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Announces 2020 Run

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Announces 2020 Run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 35 min --washington gov. jay inslee --first governor to announce run in 2020 --announcement video --claims he is the only candidate --make fighting climate change number one priority --comparing it to us uniting to reach the moon --inslee reprsented washington in congress for more than 20 years --elected governor in 2012
