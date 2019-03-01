Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. happening today mayor tommy battle will join governor kay ivey at the state capitol for the reveal of a report on alabama's infrastructure. vo the association of county commissions of alabama collected data from all 67 counties on current and future infrastructure. this comes after governor kay ivey announced plans for a gas tax increase. the meeting will take place this afternoon. this morning police are investigating an argument between two people which ended in a stabbing and a shooting. it happened on spring branch road off memorial parkway in huntsville we're told one person was stabbed and another one was shot. both are expected to recover from their injuries. this morning- search crews still have not found a missing teenager after the vehice he was in was swept away in flood waters last friday at buck pocket state park. the search for koy spears was suspended because of the weather on thursday. new animal ordinances in huntsville are being implemented. starting today, dog owners who normally house their animals outside unattended... are now required to provide humane restraint for the animals. all pets left outside will have to have access to fresh water, food and wind proof shelter. huntsville city schools are investigating a fight that happened at mae jemison high school. a stun gun was used on a student-- and the person who used it appears to be a school resource officer. huntsville police would not comment on that. arab police are searching for a thief who's involved in shoplifting case. the arab police department said in a facebook post this is the man they're looking for. if you recognize him -- you're asked to contact the arab police. the washington post reports as many as 20 afghan security personal died after taliban suicide bombers and gunment attacked a major army base in southern afghanistan. u.s. forces spokesman col. dave butler confirmed there were no casualties among u.s. troops or coalition forces. the attack comes as a new round of peace talks between the u.s. and taliban delegates in qatar was underway. happening today, road crews are working to fix a road in morgan county. there's a big crack on u.s. 231 south towards arab. when work starts this morning, southbound traffic will be moved to