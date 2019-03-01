Speech to Text for Brawl breaks out at Jemison High School

apple and android devices. new at ten... a brawl broke out during lunch at jemison high school today... a person who claims they were there sent us this video... they want to stay anonymous because of the possibility of retaliation... huntsville city schools tells waay 31 they're aware of the fight... and will be seeking the maximum punishment possible for all students involved... waay 31's kody fisher is talking with the person who sent us this video... he's finding out how the fight started... and what sort of punishment these students are facing... the person who sent us the video says the brawl began at the beginning of lunch in cafeteria... he claims it happened because of an argument that started on facebook... his biggest problem with the brawl... is the apparent use of a stun gun on a student... by what appears to be a school resource officer... "that's unnecessary to use a taser when you already had her in a position where you could of took in her down, like his arm was around her neck. he could of easily took her to the ground." in the video... we can't see what exactly happened in the moments before the stun gun was used... but the huntsville city school district says the protocol for using a stun gun is determined by the huntsville police department... because this brawl includes kids... the police tell me they can't comment right now about what happened... jemison high school is in michelle watkins district... she's on the board of education... she tells me this is an unfortunate event... but that fights happen throughout the district... she also says administrators are working to improve the environment at the school... the person who sent us the video says there needs to be change... "they just need to work with these students and talk to them better instead of trying to enforce rules they know they're not going to follow." the district tells me the students can face suspension... all the way up to expulsion for being involved in this fight... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...