Speech to Text for Decatur Heritage wins 1A State Title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soared to a state championship beating st luke 63-42. a special night for giancarlo valdez who led the team with 23 poitns, and what makes it better is his family came from the domincan to watch him play. pkg: 1500 miles stand between giancarlo valdez and his family, who are missionaries in the domincan republic. but tonight they were in the stands "i was just happy for them to be here and i wanted to play good for them." valdez played great.. 23 points, a block and a steal.. his family let him know they were proud, waiving their dominican flag after valdez nailed a three pointer. "i'm speechless right now, i dont know what to say." valdez says its special winning a title in front of his dad, since he's who valdez aspires to play like. "he was like the best point guard in the dominican when he played, so i've been watching him since i was younger, i just want to be like him." and now valdez's younger brother has a state championship brother to look up too. "it's crazy, i can't wait to go out there and hug them and kiss them and everything." its decatur heritage's first state championship.... head coach jason marshall says his team is giving all the glory to god. "they prayed at half court yesterday probably for about 30-40 minutes, we didn't make them, they just do it, they're priorities are so much better than mine, and its just awesome." tomorrow we have 6 north alabama teams competting for a state title. reporting in birmingham, lynden blake waay31 sprots.