Rain causes pothole problems

a permanent solution to the pothole problem is on pause after relentless rain drenched north alabama ... the same rain that's stopping crews from fixing potholes is also to blame for creating new ones! waay 31's sarah singleterry listened to your frustrations and talked to public works departments about what they're doing to fix the problem ... for john hoar ... they're no big deal ... john hoar "the streets that i follow are kind of the same ones, so if they don't have potholes i'm not going to notice." but ask cryus downey and he'll quickly tell you ... cyrus downey "i have to audibly apologize to my vehicle every time i hit a pothole. it's insane and frustrating." i talked to huntsville public works director chris mcneese who said he understands the frustration ... but the rain has put a hold on making permanent pothole repairs ... right now they're able to use a temporary fix that lasts one to two days ... but they can't put out a lasting solution until conditions dry up and are at the right temperature ... when that happens crews will be out 10 hours a day ... five days a week catching up on filling potholes ... cd "the rain has only exasperated the issue. the issue has already existed." over in madison ... crews are all but caught up on fixing potholes ... just this week they put out five tons of the permanent pothole mix ... in places like hughes road ... madison blvd ... and wall triana ... mike gentle "we've been on top of it. we're in really good shape here in the city of madison right now with potholes, but we do know there's going to be more popping up and more rain coming in. we're also going to have a freeze next week." the temperature also affects how quickly potholes are fixed ... because the permanent filling is a hot mix that can't be put out if temperatures get into the low thirties ... but no matter the weather ... downey said he and his car will be thankful once the potholes are patched ... cd "i think it's going to damage anybody's car. that's why we fund and live in this city so we can have a better quality for a city that's supposed to be technologically advanced." both representatives we talked to ask that during the wet and eventually cold weather you be patient and report any problems you see to your city's public works