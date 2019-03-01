Speech to Text for Skyline falls in state title

skyline trying to spoil phillips' dreams of revenge.... the vikings coming out hot in the second half of the game hitting five three's caitlin ledwell lead skyline with 19 points. the shots were falling, vikings up 55-46 early in the fourth.. but when they stopped, phillips took advantage... the bears scored 25 points in the last quarter!!! and here's the play that changed the game, misty dishner aint wasting no time, she takes the ball from skyline goes down the court nailing the layup... now phillip is up by 1 with a minute to play...they will add a few more from the line and thats ball game. final phillips 71 skyline 63. skyline finishes the year 29-7! big congrats to the vikings on being runners up in class 1a.