Road Too Dangerous for School Buses

this afternoon work is underway to reopen roads on keel mountain that were washed away in the floods. it could be later next week before blowing cave road is repaired. and that's causing big problems for kids who go to school off the mountain. waay-31's alexis scott shows us just how dangerous the trek is. the madison county school district says no buses will drive up keel mountain, until blowing cave road re-opens. the principal here at madison county elementary hopped on a bus this week to take the trip and said it was so terrifying ... she can't imagine children having to make that trip! amy mason, madison co. elementary principal "it was a little concerning gping around those corners with the length of a bus, and just worrying about the stability of the bus and thinking about all of the children. we want to really make sure that they're safe." amy wilson is the principal of madison county elementary. she said her perspective on safety changed, when she got on a bus and rode up keel mountain. amy mason, madison co. elementary principal "really looking at that through those eyes, thinking wow you know, all of the traffic would be going that way so the likelihood of having vehicles pass you on the other side is pretty likely that that would happen." while buses aren't running up the mountain, some parents told me they're carpooling so their kids won't miss class. and madison county elementary school is opening early, and closing late to accommodate families. amy mason, madison co. elementary principal "we've also opened our school building from 7 until 5-45 each day for those families that need the additional care on either side of their end of the spectrum,." mason tells me they're still trying to figure out how to get kids to school safely. she worries about parents who are struggling, even with carpooling. amy mason, madison co. elementary principal "some concerns have been raised with mileage and how much mileage will be incurred for some of our families that are economically disadvantaged, it's another burden on them for the additional cost of gas." the principal tells me students who live on keel mountain will have their absence excused through friday. they'll re-assess transportation on monday morning, if blowing cave road is still not open. in madison county, alexis scott waay 31 news.