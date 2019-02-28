Speech to Text for Gun left in car during break-in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at the home surveillance video on your screen...tonight huntsville police are trying to find out if the guy pulling on car door handles, is connected to burglaries in owens cross roads. we've been hearing these stories all day about breakins ... but what really struck us is what one guy left behind! waay 31's sydney martin is live in madison county with details on that. sydney? dan-- throughout the day people have sent me their home surveillance videos catch multiple people doing the same thing--walking up to cars pulling their door handles--and if they find them unlocked--takin g whatever they want isn. look live: throughout the day people have sent me their home surveillance videos catch multiple people doing the same thing--walking up to cars pulling their door handles--and if they find them unlocked--taking whatever they want isn. shawn boykin, lives in owens cross roads"as she opened up the car door she noticed the glove department was wide open. and the center console was wide open and things were just ruffled around." shawn boykin told me his wife came outside tuesday morning--and realized she'd made a mistake and left her car unlocked. that's when the couple started working to determine what was missing..and found something that wasn't theirs. shawn boykin, lives in owens cross roads"there was a 9 millimeter sitting in the front seat and we don't own a 9mm." "my wife immediately freaked she actually asked me if it was real because our sons have airsoft." huntsville police told me the gun was stolen less than a week ago in a car burglary in west huntsville more than 10 miles from where the boykins live. something that stuns the family. shawn boykin, lives in owens cross roads"if you're going to leave your weapon in your vehicle it needs to be locked up." boykin told me three of the families four cars were locked but his wife forgot to lock her car that night, so the thieves got away with about 400-dollars worth of stuff. shawn boykin, lives in owens cross roads"because we're starting to workout so we got qualo or qalo wedding bands whatever they're called. so she took hers off and left it in the car and that's one of the things they took." they also stole watches and old c-ds. boykin's neighbors have offered up home surveillance videos .. showing different angles of suspicious people in the middle of the night. they hope someone recognizes the guys, and they eventually get their stuff back. shawn boykin, lives in owens cross roads"the fact that they're stealing not just change..but they're stealing people's memories they're stealing people's lives." look live: huntsville police is asking anyone with information huntsville police is asking anyone with information about the car break-ins to contact them... and is reminding everyone to make sure they lock their doors. live in madison county