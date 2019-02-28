Speech to Text for Family Loses Fruit Trees Due to Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people in town creek are still recovering from the flooding last week and some areas of lawrence county are still flooded... despite the severe weather, one homeowner says he is lucky water from his backyard didn't come into his home. waay 31's casey albritton talked to the homeowner and he says his backyard is still flooded days later. casey? i'm standing here in willie king's backyard, where you can see how deep the water is....it's almost up to my shins...last week the water was even higher... he's thankful his house didn't get flooded...but he says his beloved fruit trees are now suffering. "you got a red apple tree, then you got a yellow apple tree then you got three plum bushes down through there...then you got another peach tree." willie king has been growing fruit trees in his backyard for years...and says it's all for his grandchildren. "it's something my grandkids can raise up off...can live off.... they can just pick a plum or apple or something they can eat....you know...i've done that really for them." king says he is fortunate flood waters did not get into his home like some of his neighbors. but last week his backyard was under water... "i went and got my wife and i said ohh look out here...we got it again! she said ohhhh you can't see nothing but water." he says his grandchildren love to play in the backyard and eat the fruit... "it needs to be dry back there because of my grandkids." willie says this is a recurring issue every time it rains ....and now he plans to dig trenches behind his house. "maybe it will get off of us next time...it does this...but like i said it's a lot of work to get that water off of you." while he wishes his grandchildren could play in the backyard, there isn't much he can do. "but you know, that's nature...can't do anything about that." willie told me even if it drizzles in his backyard for a few days it does start to flood....but about once a year, flooding gets this deep. reporting in lawrence county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.