EMA documenting flood damage

management agencies across north alabama are putting together damage reports to send to the state. today, waay31s sierra phillips got the chance to sit in on the jackson county meeting with state officials to find out what's next in the process to get damaged roads fixed. < "i want you to take a look at county road 17-- last week i brought you a report here when we first learned the road had cracked but today this road is even worse. you can see parts of the road have dropped more than a foot! county and state officials say, they're working on it." hastings- "from the end of an incident period you have 30 days to collect damages both for your individual assistance and public assistance" what that means is- when an event like last week's flooding is over, county engineers have 30 days to send their damage reports to state emergency management agency. officials tell us after that, if the entire state meets a threshold of 7.2 million in damage, those reports then head to the federal emergency management agency. hastings "at that point its a federal process, so we don't like to talk about timelines, nothing is guaranteed" so for now-- drivers here in jackson county will have to deal with blocked roads. drivers like tasha sampson tell me, right now, the roads are too scary to drive. sampson "i just don't want to take chances on it" take a look at county road 17--- this is one of the roads state emergency management officials visited thursday. documenting the damage on roads like this one will help get the county one step closer to possibly getting federal funding to get these roads fixed. hastings "it will help our case and build our narrative, for requesting a major disaster declaration" once the counties are done with their report, it needs the governor's signature before heading to the president who will need to sign a disaster deceleration which could open up funds to help counties, cities, and even homeowners. in jackson county sierra phillips waay31 news > jackson county engineering officials estimate the four roads they have determined as their top priorities could cost almost 6 million dollars to fix.