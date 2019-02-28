Speech to Text for Army Working to Make Military housing Safer

new details. the senior commander of redstone arsenal says fixing housing issues on post, is a top priority. right now, the army is working to make housing for all military families safer. waay 31's rodneya ross shows us the changes underway at redstone. lieutenant general ed daly "any issues of life, health, or safety they will be fixed immediately or the family will be given other options." lieutenant general ed daly is says he's met with dozens of families who live at redstone arsenal, about some of the problems they face. 98-percent of living quarters on post is filled, either with military families, department of defense workers or retirees. lieutenant general daly said many of the issues he hears about surround maintenance work. "prompt work order completion and responsiveness. quality of work order completion has been problematic." daly said part of the problem is staffing issues with the housing contractor, "hunt companies." "hunt is not appropriately staffed to really maintain oversight and keep these houses to a level of standard that they should. we're going to hold them accountable to do that." daly also pointed to a lack of understanding of the leases, and what the military is responsible for. even though daly took full responsibility for any issues with housing, the national conversation began last year when a reuters report raised concern about lead in army housing. "i feel very comfortable that we have addressed the lead paint issue here on redstone." ll in the next two weeks the leaders will meet with the residents -- this time in their homes to continue addressing their concerns and see what they can do right now to get the process started. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. late this afternoon, "hunt companies" told us they late this afternoon, "hunt companies" told us they take the complaints seriously... especially since the residents serve our country and make sacrifices. they're working with the army to fix the problems, fast. we do want to mention ... redstone gets the highest marks from residents nationwide, according to a third party