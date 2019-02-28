Speech to Text for Claunch Cafe damaged by flooding

and i'm najahe sherman... i'm in ... . tonight a tuscumbia family is trying to clean up their beloved cafe, that was ruined in the flood. waay 31 skytracker video shows just how high the water was this week at spring park. while most of that water is now gone ... things are far from normal at claunch cafe. waay31's breken terry is live there tonight, with the round the clock efforts to reopen. breken? i am here in tuscumbia's spring park and the floodwaters have finally gone down but over the weekend we couldn't even get into the park because it was so flooded. the claunch family has owned a restaurant in tuscumbia for three generations and tell us the community support has been amazing. chris claunch- i kept thinking man ya know that water is getting higher and higher. the claunch cafe, a staple in the tuscumbia community, had about six inches of water come up into parts of the building, but that wasn't their only problem. chris claunch- when the power got cut we lost everything in our freezers and our coolers. so that was a lot of food we had to throw away right there. chris claunch and his wife morgan have been ripping up carpet and trying to piece everything back together. morgan claunch- you walk in after a flood and you walk in and it's an emotional toll at first like i can't believe this happened. while they do have flood insurance, it's unclear exactly what will be covered and they are doing the work themselves because they have about 7 employees who need their jobs. chris claunch- i know they've got bills to pay. they've got mouths to feed and were ready to get the ball rolling again to get some money in their pocket and get everything going down here again. the couple is working hard and staying positive, telling us what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. morgan claunch- we're a strong couple and things like this bring you closer and really we were just like were gonna get through this but what are gonna do to get through it. while the entire shoals area tries to recover and the claunches get to work they tell us the whole community is still reeling and trying to dry out. morgan claunch- completely devastating we've got friends that's houses are still underwater. i've got one friend who can't even get to her house yet and family members whose houses were damaged but the businesses just the whole community it's definitely taking a toll on them. the claunches hope to have their place open and ready to go in a few days or a week at most. remember if you live in colbert or lauderdale counties you need to report any type of flood damage to the local ema's we have links on our website on how you can do that. live in tuscumbia bt waay31.