Speech to Text for Muscle Shoals falls short of title game

trojans up 24-21 at half on the defending 6a state champs, this is when carver starts showing how they've earned their rings... their size was a problem for muscle shoals late in the game. "we did what we were suppose to do, but we couldn't get rebounds." the trojans only scored once from the field during the third quarter. "we just lost our cofidence lost our moment." now its catch up time, juniors ty smith and mark sears making plays late trying to cut carver's lead. but time runs out..final score.. carver 62, muscle shoals 47. "we're heartbroken, thats for sure, you come to the final four to try to win it, not going to make light of that." in barker's four years at muscle shoals his team has made it this far twice. with four starters returning, junior mikey mcintosh says the'll be back. "all of us just want to play, we want to win, we have the same goal, so we come out successful."