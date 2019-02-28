Speech to Text for Students Learn More About FAME Program

news. part of the way schools get students interested in the fame program is by letting them see it up close. earlier today, more than 200 high school students from around the tennessee valley were shuttled to calhoun's decatur campus to learn more about the fame program. students were able to ask current fame participants about their experience before they toured the facility at the alabama robotics technology park. one student we spoke with said a lifelong passion for tinkering made him want to know more about fame. it's just all kind of culminated until i get to where i am now where i just can't get enough of it, you know? i'm just always looking for something else to do. and so all that stuff just kind of draw me in, like a good smell, you know? applications for this fall's fame group at calhoun are due on march 15 at midnight. to learn more about the fame program, head over to our website, waaytv.com, and click on the skilled to work tab