Speech to Text for Flood Damages Family's New Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as you can see, the neighborhood is still partially under water, but luckily, the water is no longer inside any homes. i've seen more sand bags than i've ever seen surrounding homes out here and neighbors tell me that's helped. i talked to a lot of people who were forced to evacuate, or are stuck inside because they can't get through the water. jesse young, flood victim "we've barely unpacked. we still have stuff in the attic we haven't even unpacked yet." jesse young and his family just moved into their home on dee drive in september. the last thing they wanted was to be forced out, but that's exactly what happened when his neighborhood flooded. jesse young, flood victim "friday night, it started coming into the backyard, it got into the pool, and that's when i started getting worried; but i knew it was going to stop raining on saturday. but when i woke up at 6:30 in the morning, it was already up two of my steps, and that's when i knew it was time to act." by acting, young means he surrounded his home with sand bags. jesse young, flood victim. "the sand bags helped, because it was probably about an inch and a half higher on the water side of the sand bags. even though it still got in the house, it could've been worse." young says only about an inch of water got into his home, but just that inch will cause more than enough work for weeks to come. jesse young, flood victim "the insulation will act like a wick and suck up the water about six inches into the drywall, so you have to go a foot above that. so, we're 18 to 20 inches above the floor, cutting all the drywall, the baseboards, and then we have fans and dehumidifiers to air all the moisture out of the house." the american red cross was in young's neighborhood on thursday, assessing damage. it's something young never expected to see. now, he tells me he's just ready for things to be back to normal. jesse young, flood victim "my little girl is terrified that everything is going to be destroyed. my son is worried about everything. my kids just don't understand. they don't understand why they can't come home. they don't understand why this happened. we're trying to explain to them, at a young age, that it will be okay, it's just going to take time." after learning how much money it's going to cost to repaint his walls and possibly get new floors, jesse young says he and his neighbors really want some assistance from fema. he's now urging other homeowners with flood damage to report it, so that fema will see just how serious this is and help out. reporting live in colbert county, sk, waay 31 news