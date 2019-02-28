Speech to Text for Dispatcher Meets Baby She Helped Deliver

a ray of sunshine tonight for dispatchers in the shoals ... who've been working round the clock in the flooding. that ray of sunshine is a newborn named "baylor hutto." a colbert county dispatcher talked baylor's mom through labor, when she gave birth at home a month ago. waay31's breken terry was there to capture the reunion that brought everyone to tears. breken? yeah guys and it was a special moment the hutto family told me they wanted to surprise colbert county dispatcher cory mills and thank her for what she did. just take a look at this moment.. the hutto family brought her flowers and mills got to meet little baylor for the first time, she herself is pregnant and expecting her first child. baylors mom deanna hutto went into labor at her town creek home on january 31st. she said everything was happening so fast they didn't have time to get to the hospital. so her husband called 911 and mills walked them through the delivery. <hutto-she just made sure everything was okay in a situation that really could have been bad. so i just appreciate everything she does everyday. not just for us but i know they get a lot of scary phone calls and ours was nothing that could even though that but i just appreciate being able to put a face to the person who made sure he was okay... mills- he's adorable. he's cute and it makes me excited to have my own. > it was truly a special moment to see these two women meet. and hutto told me this just shows how important dispatchers are for our communities. baylor is happy and healthy. live in colbert co bt waay31.