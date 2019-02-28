Speech to Text for Ditto Landing Still Closed Due to Flooding

it is koy's -- and weren't able to recover it. tonight ditto landing is still closed to the public... long after the tennessee river in south huntsville crested. all that water is hurting their bottom line. waay 31's sydney martin went to the park to find out what it looks like now! brandi quick, ditto landing, "truthfully we're ready for the water to drop but it looks like it's going to be with us for a little longer though." brandi quick the executive director of ditto landing told me there is still a long way to go... the parking lots are about eight feet underwater...and the community's not been allowed to access ditto landing for nearly 2 weeks. "people can't get to their boats. they can't camp right now. they can't get to our store. there is a lot of impact to our bottom line." quick explained it's still unknown how much money ditto landing has lost--but it is most likely 10's of thousands of dollars and the number will keep rising. she said flooding has forced them to hire additional security along with paying their employees overtime to watch the property. "just making sure everything is safe. as the water fluctuates one way or the other we have to make adjustments on our docks." quick told us safety isn't the only reason workers are getting overtime. simple tasks like getting to their office, which is still surrounded by water, is much more difficult. "alot of times one of the guys...they kayak in and they will get the work boat and come pick me up." park officials said ditto landing is expected to be flooded for a few more weeks -- but once it can reopen there will be community clean-up days where you