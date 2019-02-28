Speech to Text for Red Cross Using App to Track Damage

red cross volunteers spent the entire day driving around flooded neighborhoods, much like this one in cornelius landing. they were assessing damage they could see from their car, because of water like this. those folks with red cross observed houses from the road, classified the damage as best they could, and then entered that information into an app called r-c collect. r-c standing for red cross. the volunteers tell me the app is a new way for them to "mark" homes that appear to need assistance. they also keep record of the houses they can't get close enough to because of flooding. this is the first time volunteers have used the new app, but they say it's helping make the assessment process a lot faster and easier. "it does save us a lot as far as we did everything before on paper and then had to go back to the office and transfer it to computer, and then download it the national red cross to keep things moving. it was a lot of extra work. this is going to eliminate that work. it's going to eliminate the extra steps in between." the red cross tells me they need more volunteers, with only a couple out here today in colbert county. in fact, the volunteers i spoke with today are from morgan county. so, if you're interested in helping, you're urged to contact the red cross. reporting live in colbert county, scottie kay, waay 31 news