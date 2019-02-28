News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning
View Alerts
Ring Video Of Suspected Car Break-In
Ring Video Of Suspected Car Break-In. Video courtesy of Diane Mahan
Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 2:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
63°
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
56°
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
59°
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
61°
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
63°
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Vehicle expected to be pulled from Buck's Pocket State Park where teen went missing
Search for DeKalb County teen continues Tuesday
Doctor and medical clinic in Toney under federal investigation
Search for teen missing at Buck's Pocket State Park suspended due to bad weather
Proposed bill requires drug test for food stamp recipients
Jackson County man accused of trying to blow up his mom
Police investigating New Hope crash, truck flip
Body found in Pinhook Creek in Huntsville
Community comes together to overcome flooded Morgan County neighborhood
Colbert County 911 dispatcher gets surprise visit from baby she helped deliver on the phone
Community Events