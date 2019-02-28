Speech to Text for Redstone Housing Details

working to clean up. new details -- redstone arsenal addressed housing concerns today on post for military families in the rocket city. redstone leaders and over 70 different families joined together this morning to discuss the quality of work orders on base is due to understaffing for people that can fix certain housing concerns. in two weeks leaders plan to go door to door to address each resident's concern and fix any emergency needed issues immediately. despite the issues, redstone's living quarters are 98% occupied and