Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Redstone Housing Details

Redstone Housing Details

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 12:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 12:03 PM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Redstone Housing Details

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

working to clean up. new details -- redstone arsenal addressed housing concerns today on post for military families in the rocket city. redstone leaders and over 70 different families joined together this morning to discuss the quality of work orders on base is due to understaffing for people that can fix certain housing concerns. in two weeks leaders plan to go door to door to address each resident's concern and fix any emergency needed issues immediately. despite the issues, redstone's living quarters are 98% occupied and
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events