Madison County Road Work

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 11:16 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 11:16 AM
Posted By: Sam Edwards

yelling for help. happening today-- the alabama department of transportation will hit the roads to take care of damage left behind by heavy rain and flooding. all potholes east of county line road should be fixed. other routes - such as alabama 255 -- u-s 431 -- and u-s 72 will also be worked on. in limestone county -- workers also patched up i-565. the department of transportation says most potholes heading eastbound west of county line road have been patched. on the westbound roadway -- some potholes still remain and will be patched up today. and in morgan county -- crews will be hitting u-s 231 southbound on brindlee mountain today. they'll be repairing a crack in the pavement there -- and drivers should prepare for workers to close down the entire southbound roadway from 8 am
