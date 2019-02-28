Speech to Text for Suspended Search for Missing Teenager

lakes new details - the search for a missing teen in dekalb county who was swept away in flood waters is now suspended due to weather concerns today. deputies told waay 31 they will continue to check throughout the day to see if the water goes down. 18-year-old koy spears has been missing since friday -- he was last seen at buck's pocket state park in jackson county. crews found a car in a nearby and were planning to pull it out today. responders rescued two teens that were found clinging to a tree,