Speech to Text for Search for Missing Teen Picks Up Tomorrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some breaking news just into out newsroom. the search for a missing teen in a dekalb county creek is now suspended because of the weather. the jackson county sheriff's office reports it could be a couple of days before the search for kay spears is able to resume. a tow truck was to be arriving at buck pocket state park to pull a vehicle from the water. it could be the jeep in which spears was riding when it was swept off the road last friday. marshall, dekalb, and jackson county sheriff's deputies are all assisting in the search...so are area