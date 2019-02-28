Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. in 30 minutes - crews will start their sixth day searching for a missing dekalb county teenager. take vo: officials say 18 year old koy spears was in a jeep that was swept off of a bridge from raging flood waters. crews have found a car in the water of mathenys creek but we do not know if it is the jeep. alyssa? happening today-- the alabama department of transportation will hit the roads to take care of damage left behind by heavy rain and flooding. all potholes east of county line road should be fixed. other routes - such as alabama 255 -- u-s 431 -- and u-s 72 will also be worked on. in limestone county -- workers also patched up i-565. in about 30 minutes-- redstone arsenal officials will release information on the army's housing crisis for families. this comes after a private meeting between redstone leaders, members of the army, their families and others who live on post. they met to discuss the problems with army housing and what can be done to fix the ongoing issues. -- president trump is headed back to washington d-c after his second meeting with kim jong un. he said they two did not reach any kind of deal and sometimes quote, "you just have to walk away." president trump said the deal fell through because the kim wanted a full removal of international sanctions in exchange for denuclearizatio n-- and that's something president trump said the u-s was not prepared to do. happening today, michael cohen is expected to testify again-- but this time- behind closed doors. today, cohen will face the house intelligence panel. cohen said he was "humbled" as he left the house oversight and reform committee on wednesday. a fresh round of fighting betwen india and pakistan is underway over disputed kashmir. at dispute is this line of control that was formed in 2003 ceasefire. india says pakistani soldiers are targeing nearly two dozen forward points with mortar and gunfire. this comes a day after the two nuclear powers shot down each others' planes and pakistan captured an indian pilot. a madison county doctor is under restrictions by the state medical board for prescribing pills in excess to patients. 2 families filed wrongful death lawsuits against doctor celia lloyd turney. federal authorities told us in the next 10 days we should be able to learn more about their investigation. this morning, decatur police are searching for the man you see on your screen. they told us he is wanted for stealing mail in the burning tree area. police say he also may have used a stolen credit card in decatur. if you now who he is, call police. there is a stolen dump trailer somewhere in limestone county-- and the sheriff's office needs your help to find it. the sheriff's office shared a facebook post from the owner of the trailer - nixon's cabinet company on blackburn road. if you see it - or know anything about it - call the sheriff's office. let's get another look this morning at