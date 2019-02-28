Speech to Text for President leaves Vietnam with no deal

to clean up. breaking news from overnight --- a live in washington this morning as president trump is on his way back from vietnam without a new joint agreement with north korea. overnight, the president announced talks stalled and said sometimes you have to quote, "just walk away." president trump and kim jong un left without participating in a working lunch and joint agreement signing ceremony. the president said the two had a very productive time-- but felt it wasnt a good decision to make anything official. president trump: "he has a certain vision and it's not exactly our vision, but it's a lot closer than it was a year ago and i think, you know, eventually we'll get there, but for this particular visit, we decided that we had to walk." the president said this morning he has not committed to