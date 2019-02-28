Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

China's Response to the Summit Collapse

China says U.S.and North Korea must "meet each other halfway".

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:34 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: John Wood

Speech to Text for China's Response to the Summit Collapse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has not committed to another summit. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --on heels of the summit ending --china says u.s. and north korea must "meet each other halfway" --foreign ministry spokesman lu kang --significant "turnaround" over the past year --"hard-won result" that is worth cherishing --a political settlement, which is "the only way
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events