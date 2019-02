Speech to Text for 5-8 Trillion Cubic Feet of Natural Gas Discovered

--within past 10 min --exxonmobil --discovered a reservoir of natural gas --contains about 5-8 trillion cubic feet --off-shore from cyprus in eastern mediteranean --"serve as an engergy source for regional and global markets"