Speech to Text for Reaction to Governor Ivey's proposed gas tax

problem tuesday night. all those roads damaged from the rain will have to be fixed somehow... tonight local officials and drivers are reacting to governor ivey's proposed ten cent increase to the gas tax ... the tax hasn't gone up since 1992 - and the governor said adequate funding is imperative to repair aging roads and bridges ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now after asking people what they think about paying a little extra for gas ... i got mixed reactions tonight talking to people at the pump about this proposed ten cent increase ... some people said ten cents was a bit much ... but others think it would be money well spent ... phil owen "i'd prefer to have good, safe roads without big potholes and chunks out of them, so i'm in favor of it." phil owen is all in ... he thinks adding ten cents to alabama's fuel tax is a worthwhile investment ... po "here in huntsville with the increase of traffic and people the roads really do need a lot of repair." heather lawson wants road repairs ... but just not at the cost proposed by the governor ... heather lawson "i think ten cents is a little much. maybe something like two cents." the governor's plan puts the money generated by the increase towards transportation infrastructure improvements as well as preservation and maintenance projects ... owen likes the idea under one condition ... the money has to be used on roads ... po "problem is when they start taking money saying 'hey we need money for roads,' but yet we put it in over here and spend it over there." in an interview with local radio host jeff poor, mayor tommy battle said he supports the part of the plan where some proceeds from the gas tax would be used to fund the port of mobile's expansion ... he said helping mobile will help huntsville ... especially when mazda-toyota starts shipping out cars using roads and eventually the port ... po "as long as the money's not put in the general fund and is specifically allocated for road repair and improvement i think that's fine." i also spoke to representatives from both madison and huntsville public works departments over the phone and they both agreed more money for road repair is needed ... if it's passed by state legislature during the upcoming session ... governor ivey's proposed ten cent increase will roll out over three years ... live in hsv ss waay