Speech to Text for River Loop Road flooding brings community together

last 5 days. tonight... we're hearing from people in morgan county who are still using boats to get out of their flooded neighborhood... they live on river loop road- right next to the tennessee river near the whitesburg bridge... they've experienced similar flooding in the past... but some people tell us this time is different... waay 31's kody fisher is live on river loop road... kody... what makes this flooding different than past floods? right now the flood waters are still covering much of the road... it's been nearly four days since we got our last drop of rain... people here tell me the flood waters are going down much slower than in the past nats: gary pugh lives on river loop road... nats: he knows it can be dangerous to drive through standing water... but the waters have gone down enough for him to feel comfortable driving through it in a lifted truck... nats: pugh said people in the neighborhood are still sharing boats to get in and out of their homes. gary pugh/lives on river loop road "everybody pitches in and if you need a ride out you just get in a boat and go out." the flooding is bringing the community together... gary pugh/lives on river loop road "it's a bunch of them that just sticks together and just takes care of each other." nats: the morgan county emergency management agency has checked out the damage... and is creating a two pronged report to submit to the state... who will pass that along to federal emergency management agency to see if federal funds will be released. eddie hicks/morgan county ema director "the monetary would help the county and cities recover from what they're spending and then the other side is individual assistance, which helps the home owners." pugh says any federal money could help a lot... gary pugh/lives on river loop road "some people don't have insurance and there are some that does. you know, it's pretty rough, because it just destroys it and there's nothing you can do." while they wait for possible help... their concern now turns to cleaning up... not just from water damage... but also from all the trash in the water... gary pugh/lives on river loop road "everybody pitches in most of the time and just clean it up. you know, it's just a mess you have to clean up." right now... pugh... and the river loop road community just want one thing... gary pugh/lives on river loop road "no more rain." unfortunately... for the people here on river loop road... there is rain in the forecast over the next few days... but it's nothing compared to what we just went through... reporting live in morgan county... kody fisher... waay