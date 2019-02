Speech to Text for Homes Falling Apart from Flood Damage

today many families who thought they might be able to stay in their homes after the flooding are now realizing their properties might not be safe to live in. today i met a woman named teresa collins. she was salvaging what she could out of her home. she lives on nashville street in sheffield and said her house filled with 3 feet of water during the storm. her insulation is now falling and the support beams holding up her floors collapsed. now she's concerned that her floors might cave in. she finally able to get to the basement to see all the damage. it was awful. i couldn't even get down there. i've got stairs that go down and then turn and go down some more and it