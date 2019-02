Speech to Text for Doctor and medical clinic under investigation

new information... we're learning more tonight about the madison county doctor whose clinic was raided by federal agents. you're looking at video of drug enforcement agents carrying boxes of evidence out of "choice medicine" in toney. doctor celia lloyd-turney is currently under restrictions by the state medical board for prescribing pills, in excess, to patients. two families have filed wrongful death lawsuits against her as well. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the clinic tonight to show us what she's uncovered throughout the day. dan-- this clinic was open for part of the day today--but closed around lunch time and never reopened. they actually should have closed their doors in the last xx minutes. the drug enforcement administration confirmed to us their agents raided doctor celia lloyd-turney's clinic on tuesday. on wednesday, the toney office was open. around lunch time the parking lot started clearing out....and one man i talked to who didn't want go on camera told me he's never seen the lot so empty. dr turney came outside the clinic this afternoon. she wouldn't go on camera with me. but she told me she was closed for the remainder of the day---and she couldn't speak about what happened the day before. she even told me she wasn't here when federal authorities arrived---and she didn't know what they took with them. but court documents may shed some light. we did some digging and learned she's currently on a 2 year restriction, in effect until september of this year. the state medical board says she prescribed opioids in excess, and dispensed them for no legitimate medical purpose, among other violations. right now, she can only prescribe limited amounts of drugs at a time... and was forced to surrender her pain management registration. regarding the wrongful death lawsuits filed against dr. turney, family members of two former patients state their loved ones died from mixed drug toxicity. one of the lawsuits claims dr. turney prescribed nearly 600-opioid pills to the victim, in the two and a half months leading up to her death. federal authorities told us in the next 10 days we should be able to learn more about their investigation.. as for dr. turney's legal battles one of her wrongful death lawsuits is scheduled for jury trial in october. she's expected to be in court next month, on the other wrongful death case. live in madison county sm waay 31 news.