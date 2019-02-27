Speech to Text for Ribbon Cutting for FAME Program

today -- industry leaders and educators met to officially open the advanced manufacturing center. the facility will house calhoun's federation for advanced manufacturing education program going forward. the center is located at the alabama robotics technology park in decatur. students in the fame program gave a tour of the site to business leaders who may want join in the program as well as educators. waay 31 spoke with a student who is getting ready to graduate from the program. he said it's been a life-changing experience. i've put in my time, i'm almost done, and they've taught me a lot of stuff about motor controls, plc's and how machines actually work. it's mind-blowing. to learn more about the fame program, head over to our website, waaytv.com, and click on the skilled to work tab at the