Farmers impacted by heavy rain

the water. new at six, local farmers could lose a lot of money after the amount of rain and flooding we've had. some limestone county farmers tell waay 31 their wheat and corn crops could be affected. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live after looking at some of the flooded farmland and finding out what this means for farmers financially. fields of wheat in limestone county look much like the campgrounds here at point mallard in decatur tonight. i learned from farmers that the wet fall we had hit them hard, and now this recent flooding didn't help. farmer "probably a quarter of a mile, we have about 70 acres of wheat that was looking really good. it was a little late, but we got it up." this man, who didn't want to be identified, is a farmer in limestone county, and says the recent flooding we've had could do some serious damage to the wheat he planted. farmer "as a farmer, we love water, but we like it in a timely manner." and that's because... farmer "water, i think, is the most powerful thing we have on earth." while about 70 acres of his wheat is covered by that powerful water, the farmer says the flooding could also delay the planting of his other crops. farmer "we always plant corn around the 20th or 25th of march, and that's just a few weeks away now." the farmer tells me he's also concerned about his irrigation systems that are currently under water. farmer "we don't really know the magnitude of down time or things that have been broken or destroyed, because we know water and electricity don't go hand-and-hand, and a lot of our systems have electronic computer boards that are completely submerged right now." but the farmer says he's not going to waste time worrying. farmer "'what can we do, dad?' i said, 'we can't do anything.' we've just got to pray about it and just relax, because we cannot take the chance of having harm done to them or myself to go in and check the stuff we can't do anything about." i spoke with another limestone county farmer who says about fifty percent of his wheat has been compromised by the flooding, and his corn-planting will also be delayed. both farmers told me, it's hard to tell, at this time, exactly how much money they could lose due to flooding like this. reporting live in decatur, scottie kay, waay 31