What to do if you do not have flood insurance

and many of these homeowners don't have flood insurance. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from mcfarland park to tell us what these homeowners should do right now. breken? on saturday the water was up and over highway 20 and while these floodwaters have gone down you can see the park is still closed and blocked off all the way up to the entrance. today i spoke with an insurance agent on why many here in the shoals don't have flood insurance. me: do you have flood insurance zach norris- no zach norris who lives on roosevlet avenue isn't the only one without flood insurance. allen- flood insurance is usually insurance nobody gets and nobody plans on. many people we have spoken with in nathan estates don't have flood insurance either. me: how many flood insurance policies have you sold around here? sherrill- probably about 10. insurance agent tim sherrill tells us in 1968 congress passed the national flood insurance act, which created the national flood insurance program. sherrill- private insurance companies could not figure out the correct way to price flooding so congress had to pass an act to get it to where it would cover. in the last week, some homeowners have told us because they don't live in a flood zone, their insurance provider never allowed them to purchase it. sherrill tells us if you don't live in a flood zone flood insurance could be reasonably priced. sherrill- your talking 200 to 500 hundred dollars a year and escrow can pay for it depending on if the banks require it or not. now if you live in a flood zone you could be looking at 2,000 to 4,000 on top of your normal homeowners insurance. that's the thing... it's expensive says sherrill. that's why a lot of people don't have it. with a lot of flooding in the shoals and homeowners without flood insurance sherrill says people need to document how their insurance companies won't cover the costs. sherrill- if you went through a situation like that just always document everything. if it is a conversation with your insurance agent you can document that. just make sure you are getting all the information you possibly can. sherrill tells me since this flooding event in the shoals his phone has been ringing off the hook with people wanting quotes on flood insurance. live in florence bt waay31. emergency workers told me they also want to remind people to stay away from the water. they said it's filthy and can make you very sick. people i spoke with in sheffield told me there are still several places in the area covered in the dirty water. certain places around town, of you