Part 2 of Day One of State Semi-Finals

welcome back everyone, i'm inside legacy arena at the b-j- c-c where i've watched a lot of really good high school basketball state semi-final games today. earlier today decatur heritage battled on the hardwoods to beat georgiana in overtime 60-58. after the game, there was so much emotion coming from both the players and coaches. jason marshall/decatu r heritage head basketball coach: "wow. it just happened so fast. i still can't really remember what happened."' with less than 15 seconds left in overtime, eagles giancarlo valdez stole the ball from georgiana raced down the court, went up with the ball and it went in. giancarlo valdez/decatur heritage junior: "i just knew i drove to my left and i threw a floater and i was like 'god just let it go in,' and it did." for just the second time in program history, decatur heritage is heading to the state championship game. nats: "i don't even know what just happened." in the post game press conference, senior noah boler told us his mentality entering this game. noah boler/decatur heritage senior: "i was nervous the whole game. i was nervous for the past week because this team was tough and we were prepared but you know i was just nervous. my mindset was like it's kill or be killed, so i just had to go out there and kill." and junior jackson kyle shared what he was thinking in those final minutes. jackson kyle/decatur heritage junior: "i knew it was at this point in the game where if we didn't get this the game would be over and i didn't want to end the last minutes playing with my seniors here just not giving it my all for them." ll: decatur heritage is set to face saint luke's on thursday in that state final game. now, moving on to some more basketball played a little while ago. first up in the 2a semi- final game, tanner taking on central coosa. the rattlers trailed the cougars for most of the game, then in the fourth quarter tanner flipped a switch and went from being 15 points down to just five. they went three for eight from the three point line in the final quarter. but their efforts were not enough the final score central coosa 68 tanner 58. chris whitt/tanner head basketball coach: "i knew our guys weren't going to quit. they just don't do that. you know we've been in this situation before and we'll make a run. and